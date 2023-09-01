Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is one iconic breakfast food that nobody will ever get bored of.

Pancakes — the delicious, golden and fluffy discs of early morning delight — are a beloved staple of American morning cuisine, but they also transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences, uniting culinary enthusiasts from coast to coast.

Mashed.com set off on a quest to identify the undisputed champions of the pancake world. The end result? A reliable list of the best pancakes in every state.

The honored eateries offer a variety of applaudable, standout features including perfectly balanced batter, unique toppings and the captivating ambiance of the restaurant itself.

In Texas, the tastiest pancakes can be found at Phil & Derek's in Houston.

Here's what was said about the establishment serving up pancake perfection:

"Phil & Derek's in Houston, Texas, serves some fab bananas Foster pancakes alongside boozy brunch cocktails and jazz music. Easily one of the best places to get brunch in the city, Phil and Derek's two claims to fame seem to be the top-tapping jazz music and creative pancakes served hot and fresh every weekday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For a lively brunch and the best stack of pancakes in the state, get over to Phil and Derek's."