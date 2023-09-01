The Best Chinese Restaurant In Illinois

When's the last time you ordered Chinese food?

Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, or order delicious takeout, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best Chinese dishes around. From fried rice, to sweet and sour chicken, to vegetable spring rolls; something about this special restaurant keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best Chinese food in Illinois is served at Big Bowl located in Chicago. There are four other Big Bowl locations scattered throughout the state. This restaurant not only serves delicious Chinese food, but there is also Thai food on the menu. Cheapism mentioned that one of the most popular dishes served at this location is the glazed salmon and fried rice.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best Chinese food in the entire state:

"Cocktails and craft beer complement classic Thai and Chinese dishes at Big Bowl. The glazed salmon over fried rice and pad Thai are part of the reason the place stays packed, but another reason for the crowds is the staff's reputation for going the extra mile."

