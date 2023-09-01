When's the last time you ordered Chinese food?

Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, or order delicious takeout, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best Chinese dishes around. From fried rice, to sweet and sour chicken, to vegetable spring rolls; something about this special restaurant keeps patrons coming back for more. Perhaps, for the best Chinese restaurant in Nebraska, it is the abundance of tasty food that is served as part of each and every meal.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best Chinese food in Nebraska is served at Ming's House located in Lincoln. This Nebraska staple is known for its triangular-shaped crab rangoon among other delicious dishes. Many of the menu options at this eatery are vegetarian, and Cheapism mentioned that each place is piled high with an abundance of food despite meals being very affordable!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best Chinese food in the entire state:

"Locals often stop into Ming's House to enjoy the unusual triangular crab rangoon. For others, it's the wide selection of vegetarian fare. Either way, portions are big, and prices are not."

For a continued list of the best Chinese restaurants across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.