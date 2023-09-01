This 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant's Son Is A Former 'Bachelor' Star

The contestants on the forthcoming show The Golden Bachelor have been revealed and one of them has familial ties to the Bachelor franchise. On Wednesday, August 30th, ABC revealed the 22 contestants, one of whom is the mother of Bachelor star Matt James! Shortly after the news was announced, James took to his Instagram Story to give a shoutout to his mom, Patty (70), for joining the competition. "I ccc uuu mama," he wrote on a press photo of her with a fiery heart emoji per E! News. James gave his final rose to his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on season 25 of the show and she also cheered on Patty on social media. "So proud of you for putting your heart out there," she wrote.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Gerry Turner would be the first Golden Bachelor. "It's never too late to fall in love again," the 71-year-old said during a segment announcing his casting on Good Morning America.