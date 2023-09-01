This 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant's Son Is A Former 'Bachelor' Star

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The contestants on the forthcoming show The Golden Bachelor have been revealed and one of them has familial ties to the Bachelor franchise. On Wednesday, August 30th, ABC revealed the 22 contestants, one of whom is the mother of Bachelor star Matt James! Shortly after the news was announced, James took to his Instagram Story to give a shoutout to his mom, Patty (70), for joining the competition. "I ccc uuu mama," he wrote on a press photo of her with a fiery heart emoji per E! News. James gave his final rose to his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on season 25 of the show and she also cheered on Patty on social media. "So proud of you for putting your heart out there," she wrote.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Gerry Turner would be the first Golden Bachelor. "It's never too late to fall in love again," the 71-year-old said during a segment announcing his casting on Good Morning America.

Gerry's journey on the show comes six years after his wife of 43 years, Toni, passed away suddenly in 2017. "I married my high school sweetheart Toni in 1972," he told viewers in a clip that aired during an episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. "We had 43 wonderful years together. We had two daughters, and I now have two wonderful granddaughters. We had a real typical but beautiful life—full of love, full of activity."

The Golden Bachelor premieres September 28th on ABC. Meet all 22 contestants below!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.