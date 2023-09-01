This 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant's Son Is A Former 'Bachelor' Star
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 1, 2023
The contestants on the forthcoming show The Golden Bachelor have been revealed and one of them has familial ties to the Bachelor franchise. On Wednesday, August 30th, ABC revealed the 22 contestants, one of whom is the mother of Bachelor star Matt James! Shortly after the news was announced, James took to his Instagram Story to give a shoutout to his mom, Patty (70), for joining the competition. "I ccc uuu mama," he wrote on a press photo of her with a fiery heart emoji per E! News. James gave his final rose to his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on season 25 of the show and she also cheered on Patty on social media. "So proud of you for putting your heart out there," she wrote.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Gerry Turner would be the first Golden Bachelor. "It's never too late to fall in love again," the 71-year-old said during a segment announcing his casting on Good Morning America.
Gerry's journey on the show comes six years after his wife of 43 years, Toni, passed away suddenly in 2017. "I married my high school sweetheart Toni in 1972," he told viewers in a clip that aired during an episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. "We had 43 wonderful years together. We had two daughters, and I now have two wonderful granddaughters. We had a real typical but beautiful life—full of love, full of activity."
The Golden Bachelor premieres September 28th on ABC. Meet all 22 contestants below!