Escaped Murderer Seen On Residential Security Camera As Search Continues

Authorities in Pennsylvania provided an update on the search for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante, who broke out of prison on Thursday (August 31). The Chester County District Attorney's Office said that Cavalcante was spotted on a residential security camera about 1.5 miles from the prison.

"He was wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers. His appearance has remained unchanged. He has long, black curly hair and is wearing a backpack," the DA's office wrote on Facebook.

Cavalcante recently began serving a life sentence without the chance for parole after being convicted on August 16 of killing his girlfriend in 2021.

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.