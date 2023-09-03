Texas Rapper Sentenced To 55 Years For Murdering Beyoncé’s Cousin

By Tony M. Centeno

September 3, 2023

Sasha Skare & Beyoncé
Photo: Bexar County Jail/Getty Images

A Texas rapper and singer has been sentenced after she shot and killed a fellow MC, who happens to be related to Beyoncé.

On Friday, September 1, several local news outlets confirmed that Sasha Skare had been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Martell Derouen. Skare was on trial beginning on Monday of last week and was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. The punishment phase of the process began on Friday and Skare was sentenced by the afternoon. Skare was initially offered a plea deal of 20 years but she rejected it a week before she received her sentence.

Derouen, a 34-year-old rapper from San Antonio, was found dead in his apartment on January 26, 2021. He is a cousin of Beyoncé's by way of their grandmother, but he didn't like to use her name to get ahead in the music industry. Skare told the court during her testimony that she didn't mean to hurt or kill Derouen. She also claimed that she and Derouen, who rapped under the name Kardone, had gotten into a fight before she pulled the trigger.

“The defendant knew exactly what she was doing,” prosecutor Ashley Jones said during her closing argument. “[Skare] was banging on the door to get Martell to come and deal with her, and then she shot him. That is murder.”

Prosecutors also said that Derouen had no DNA evidence or other indications that he injured Skare during the fight. They also mentioned that Skare used Derouen's wife's name, Joia, when she called the police to report his death. His family members were in the courtroom when she was sentenced. Despite their tears, they were satisfied with the outcome.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.