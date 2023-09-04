41 Arrested At Hotel Turned Migrant Shelter, Most On Serious Charges

By Jason Hall

September 4, 2023

Flashing Lights on Police Car
Photo: Getty Images

At least 41 people were arrested at a formerly upscale Prohibition-era hotel turned migrant shelter earlier this year.

The string of arrests were made in May, most of which stemmed from domestic-violence incidents, law enforcement sources confirmed to the New York Post on Sunday (September 4). The earlier arrests surfaced hours after a 30-year-old migrant was arrested at the shelter for alleged child endangerment just prior to 9:00 p.m. Saturday (September 2). Police sources said the 11-year-old victim was the suspect's daughter.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office later declined to prosecute the 30-year-old, sources told the New York Post.

“After thorough investigation and review of the facts, the People declined to prosecute this matter,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “If a crime cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, it is our ethical duty not to charge it.”

Other arrests made at the shelter included an individual seeking asylum who was accused of bashing an employee at the facility in the head with a "No Parking" sign in June, which stemmed from an incident in which the worker threw him out of the building for being unruly, as well as a 20-year-old migrant woman allegedly slapping a police officer for attempting to confiscate her unregistered motorbike, which was parked in front of the Stratford Arms Hotel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The shelter worker was reported to have suffered a 6-inch gash on his head, which led to Mayor Eric Adams making an unannounced visit to the hotel to survey the incident personally.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.