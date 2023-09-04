Former Pro Bowl Tight End Kyle Rudolph Makes Decision On NFL Future: Report

Former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph has retired after 12 NFL seasons, NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in his Football Morning In America blog Monday (September 4) morning.

Rudolph, who spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, also played for the New York Giants in 2021 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowler hadn't publicly announced his retirement, but is slated to work as a Big Ten analyst for Peacock during the college football season among other reported ventures.

"I think good luck is in order for another former player, Kyle Rudolph, who retired this spring after 12 seasons, 482 catches and 50 touchdowns—his last in week 17 last January, from Tom Brady, playing in his one season in Tampa Bay," King wrote.

Rudolph was selected by the Vikings at No. 43 overall in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame standout ranks sixth in franchise history for receptions (453), 11th in receiving yards (4,488) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (48), which includes a career best 83 receptions and 840 yards, as well as seven touchdowns in 2016.

Rudolph recorded three receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown during nine appearances for the Buccaneers in 2022.