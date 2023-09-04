Horrifying Video Shows Plane Crash During Gender Reveal

A horrific video shared online shows a plane crash during a gender reveal celebration in Mexico.

The clip shows a couple standing in front of a sign that reads, "Oh baby," as the plane releases pink smoke before its left wing appears to separate from the fuselage and then flies out of control.

Authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, where the incident took place, told CNN en Español that the plane's pilot was pronounced at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics provided emergency aid at the scene in San Pedro, Navolato, before transporting the pilot to a local hospital.