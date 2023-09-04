Horrifying Video Shows Plane Crash During Gender Reveal

By Jason Hall

September 4, 2023

Gender reveal announcement on the beach. Loving family expecting baby girl. Happy moments
Photo: Getty Images

A horrific video shared online shows a plane crash during a gender reveal celebration in Mexico.

The clip shows a couple standing in front of a sign that reads, "Oh baby," as the plane releases pink smoke before its left wing appears to separate from the fuselage and then flies out of control.

Authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, where the incident took place, told CNN en Español that the plane's pilot was pronounced at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics provided emergency aid at the scene in San Pedro, Navolato, before transporting the pilot to a local hospital.

The pilot wasn't publicly identified by authorities and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. No additional injuries were reported in relation to the accident.

Several tragic incidents have stemmed from gender reveal parties, which have become increasingly popular during the last decade via social media videos. In May 2021, a man was charged in relation to an explosion heard in several southern New Hampshire towns revealed to be caused by a gender reveal.

In April 2021, a gender reveal stunt in Cancun, Mexico led to a plane crash that killed two people on board.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.