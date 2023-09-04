Horrifying Video Shows Plane Crash During Gender Reveal
By Jason Hall
September 4, 2023
A horrific video shared online shows a plane crash during a gender reveal celebration in Mexico.
The clip shows a couple standing in front of a sign that reads, "Oh baby," as the plane releases pink smoke before its left wing appears to separate from the fuselage and then flies out of control.
Authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, where the incident took place, told CNN en Español that the plane's pilot was pronounced at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics provided emergency aid at the scene in San Pedro, Navolato, before transporting the pilot to a local hospital.
Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023
The pilot wasn't publicly identified by authorities and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. No additional injuries were reported in relation to the accident.
Several tragic incidents have stemmed from gender reveal parties, which have become increasingly popular during the last decade via social media videos. In May 2021, a man was charged in relation to an explosion heard in several southern New Hampshire towns revealed to be caused by a gender reveal.
In April 2021, a gender reveal stunt in Cancun, Mexico led to a plane crash that killed two people on board.