Kanye West And 'Wife' Banned From Venice Boat Company For Lewd Behavior

Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori have been banned from Venice boat company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi after participating in "obscenities" after photos surfaced of the couple in a compromising position.

The photos show West with his pants down while Censori crouches between his legs. After the pictures were released, the company issued a statement condemning their behavior and promising that if the captain had noticed, they would have “immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr and Mrs West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case,” the statement continues. “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

The rapper and his Yeezy architect were married during a private ceremony earlier this year; however, the marriage is not legally binding.

After news of the marriage broke, a source close to the Kardashians said the family feels uneasy about the relationship. "They aren't sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it's real, she would be in the children's life," the source said.

West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. "It's already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench," a source added.