Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Dead At 56
By Jason Hall
September 4, 2023
Steve Harwell, the longtime lead singer of the pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died the age of 56 as a result of liver failure, his manager confirmed to TMZ on Monday (September 4).
Harwell was reported to be surrounded by family and friends and "passed peacefully and comfortably" at his home in Boise, Idaho, Monday morning, his manager confirmed. On Sunday (September 3), TMZ reported that Harwell was "on his death bed" hours before confirmation of his passing.
The 56-year-old battled alcohol abuse throughout his life and recently underwent treatment at a hospital. Harwell announced his retirement from performing in 2021 following an incident at a live show in upstate New York in which he slurred words and yelled at audience members while appearing disoriented.
"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with," Harwell said at the time via TMZ.
Smash Mouth achieved commercial success with a string of hits in the late 1990s including their iconic signature track 'All Star,' which was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards and featured in numerous films over the years, most notably the opening credits of Shrek. The band's other original hits include 'Walkin' on the Sun' and 'Then The Morning Comes,' as well as covers of 'Why Can't We Be Friends?,' 'Can't Get Enough of You Baby' and 'I'm a Believer.'