Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Dead At 56

Steve Harwell, the longtime lead singer of the pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died the age of 56 as a result of liver failure, his manager confirmed to TMZ on Monday (September 4).

Harwell was reported to be surrounded by family and friends and "passed peacefully and comfortably" at his home in Boise, Idaho, Monday morning, his manager confirmed. On Sunday (September 3), TMZ reported that Harwell was "on his death bed" hours before confirmation of his passing.

The 56-year-old battled alcohol abuse throughout his life and recently underwent treatment at a hospital. Harwell announced his retirement from performing in 2021 following an incident at a live show in upstate New York in which he slurred words and yelled at audience members while appearing disoriented.