$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in North Carolina, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Saturday's (September 2) Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize.

A lucky $2 Powerball ticket sold at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport was one of two tickets around the country that won $1 million during Saturday night's drawing after matching five of the numbers called, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Additionally, a player in Durham scored $50,000 for matching four numbers and the red Powerball, purchasing the $1 ticket from the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 25 - 38 - 42 - 66 - 67

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 4x

Winners have 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.