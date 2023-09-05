$1,500 Reward Offered By Arizona Agency After Antelope Poaching

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has offered the public a reward of up to $1,500 for information to lead to an arrest after the illegal killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck more than 60 miles west of Flagstaff.

According to the agency, the deceased animal was discovered in a headless state, and its death took place sometime between August 21 and August 24. Its body was also found on the side of Big Chino Road near Paulden, a small town located in Central Arizona. The area where the animal's headless body was discovered was closed for pronghorn antelope hunting at the time.

In a statement, the Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote:

"Arizona hunters and backcountry recreationists are often the best sources of leads for catching wildlife violators. If you saw anything suspicious near the area where the crime occurred or if you saw a post on social media around these dates, call our Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 or visit azgfd.com/ogt and refer to case number #23-002219.

Under the law, callers may remain anonymous if requested, and their confidentiality is protected. Money for rewards comes from criminal poaching fines, civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes, and donations."

Wildlife manager Darren Tucker commented about the incident, "Poachers are not hunters. They are criminals who steal from wildlife and Arizonans; this is the act of a poacher, not a lawful hunter."