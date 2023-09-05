Almost two dozen people were injured on Labor Day morning after a car crashed into the wall of a Houston-area Denny's at 27960 Southwest Freeway near First Street, police in Rosenberg confirmed.

The vehicle, a red SUV, plowed into the south side of the restaurant around 11:20 a.m. on Monday. Calls regarding the incident were first received at 11:22 a.m.

The crash resulted in 23 people experiencing injuries of varying degrees from minor cuts to broken bones. According to KHOU 11, the youngest victim involved is 12 years old, and the oldest victim is over 70. Each injured party was conscious during the time they were transferred to local hospitals.

Rosenberg PD released a statement detailing the conditions of the victims, "The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening."

Released photographs and footage from the police department show the severely damaged vehicle completely inside the eatery as well as the giant hole where the car drove through the wall.

The 30-year-old driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries. He has not been formally identified.

An investigation is currently underway to uncover the cause of the accident.

Denny's has yet to comment on the recent event.