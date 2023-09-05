Alex Murdaugh's Defense Seeks New Trial Over Jury Tampering Allegations

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh filed a motion asking for a new trial for their client, who was sentenced to two life terms for murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh's lawyers claim that Colleton County Court Clerk Rebecca Hill tampered with the jurors in the case, telling them at one point to "reach a quick verdict." The motion also claims that Hill "frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson" in an attempt to sway the verdict.

Murdaugh's lawyers also claim that Hill had an ulterior motive for wanting the jury to find Murdaugh guilty: to sell copies of her book "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," which was released on August 1st, just a few months after Murdaugh was sentenced.

"Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," they wrote. "Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame."

The filing also requests a formal investigation into Hill's conduct during the trial.

According to NBC News, at least two of the jurors have hired lawyers.