Award-Winning Bakery Serves Washington's Best Cheesecake

It's no secret that cheesecake is one of the most popular sweets out there. A common dessert option at most restaurants, this rich, creamy treat is easy to make and enjoy. Whether you like the New York style topped with strawberries, or something much more decadent, there's no shortage of eateries, bakeries, and shops serving up cheesecake.

If you're craving a slice, LoveFood found every state's most delicious cheesecake. Writers looked to reviews, accolades, and their own first-hand experience to make their top picks.

According to the website, Washington's best cheesecake is the classic cheesecake from Bakery Nouveau! Here's why you should give this dish a try:

"The award-winning Bakery Nouveau is known for its unmissable cool and creamy classic cheesecake, with a touch of vanilla. It’s light and fluffy, with either a classic Graham cracker or chocolate crumb base topped with a seasonally changing fruit glaze and fresh fruit. Customers love it, and say everything on the menu is spot-on."