Cardi B Announces Her Upcoming Song With Megan Thee Stallion

It'll arrive three years after they broke the Internet with their first collaboration "WAP." The duo teamed up for a "BAPS"-inspired music video featuring cameos from some of the most popular women in Hip-Hop, Pop and Latin genres as well as other celebrities like Kylie Jenner.



Their new collaboration also comes just days after Bardi and Meg were cleared in a lawsuit over lyrics in their song "WAP" and Meg's "Thot Sh*t." Last year, Denise Jones, who's a rapper by the name of Necey X, claimed both rappers swiped lyrics from her song "Grab Em By The P***y" and used them in their songs. According to Billboard, the judge presiding over the case ruled that the lyrics in question "are no more than common phrases, employed frequently in popular culture and other Hip-Hop songs."



Look out for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song dropping on Friday, September 8.