Chinese Kitty Talks New Love, Music & Body Enhancements

Chinese Kitty, the gorgeous multihyphenate has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram and over one million on Tik Tok as an Instagram model, rapper and influencer. Her stint with her mom Chinese Nicky on “Love and Hip Hop Miami” caught fire but she has said goodbye to reality shows to focus on music dropping two new singles “Boy Oh Boy” and “This Boy Ain’t Mine.” She sits down with iHeart radio personality Jazmyn Summers to chop it up about the music, a new boo in her life, body enhancements and more.

IN "THIS BOY AIN’T MINE" YOU SAMPLE THE CLASSIC "THE BOY IS MINE" BY BRANDY AND MONICA AND YOU SEEM TO BE DEFINITELY READING SOMEONE. WHAT INSPIRED THAT BANGER?

"It's just how I felt about my relationship status at the moment. “This Boy Ain't Mine” was really how I felt in an actual situation. A girl, she was cool with me and then she got pregnant by a guy that I was dating. It was insane and I was so heartbroken. I made a whole song off that. Everything happens for a reason. “Boy Oh Boy,” I was in the studio and someone had sent me a pack of beats and as soon as I heard the old boy sample from Cam'Ron, it screamed to me. I don't know what I'm going to talk about on this, but I have to record on this. I already was in f**k these n****s stage. So I made a whole, I ain't messing with that boy record. When life gives you lemons make lemonade… with a little vodka”

Boy Oh Boy

YOUR DMS MUST BE ON FIRE.WHAT’S THE CRAZIEST ONE YOU GOT?

You know what's crazy sometimes when I'm single, my DMs look scarce, no one's there. Soon as I'm in a relationship, it's like every guy that I ever wanted to talk to is in my DMs. Females too can get a little outlandish but I swing straight, so I only like men.I've had some really gross ones. One girl that I know - her baby father was trying to talk to me and she actually reached out to me for him. I've definitely had some weird things happen."