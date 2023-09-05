Chinese Kitty Talks New Love, Music & Body Enhancements
By Jazmyn Summers
September 6, 2023
Chinese Kitty, the gorgeous multihyphenate has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram and over one million on Tik Tok as an Instagram model, rapper and influencer. Her stint with her mom Chinese Nicky on “Love and Hip Hop Miami” caught fire but she has said goodbye to reality shows to focus on music dropping two new singles “Boy Oh Boy” and “This Boy Ain’t Mine.” She sits down with iHeart radio personality Jazmyn Summers to chop it up about the music, a new boo in her life, body enhancements and more.
IN "THIS BOY AIN’T MINE" YOU SAMPLE THE CLASSIC "THE BOY IS MINE" BY BRANDY AND MONICA AND YOU SEEM TO BE DEFINITELY READING SOMEONE. WHAT INSPIRED THAT BANGER?
"It's just how I felt about my relationship status at the moment. “This Boy Ain't Mine” was really how I felt in an actual situation. A girl, she was cool with me and then she got pregnant by a guy that I was dating. It was insane and I was so heartbroken. I made a whole song off that. Everything happens for a reason. “Boy Oh Boy,” I was in the studio and someone had sent me a pack of beats and as soon as I heard the old boy sample from Cam'Ron, it screamed to me. I don't know what I'm going to talk about on this, but I have to record on this. I already was in f**k these n****s stage. So I made a whole, I ain't messing with that boy record. When life gives you lemons make lemonade… with a little vodka”
YOUR DMS MUST BE ON FIRE.WHAT’S THE CRAZIEST ONE YOU GOT?
You know what's crazy sometimes when I'm single, my DMs look scarce, no one's there. Soon as I'm in a relationship, it's like every guy that I ever wanted to talk to is in my DMs. Females too can get a little outlandish but I swing straight, so I only like men.I've had some really gross ones. One girl that I know - her baby father was trying to talk to me and she actually reached out to me for him. I've definitely had some weird things happen."
WHEN YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL AND SUCCESSFUL AND TRYING TO DATE, HOW DO YOU SEPARATE THE FAKE ONES FROM THE REAL ONES AND DECIDE WHICH ONES ARE REALLY ABOUT YOU?
I had a hard time at first figuring that out when I first came in the industry, but now I know who's on bulls**t and who's not. When a guy comes around and automatically, he's talking about, let's go here and let's go there, and he wants to be in all these super public places I'm askin' 'why you want to be seen? We just met'. And they want to post up, post pictures off the rip. I'm very scary when it comes to a lot of guys because I've been in a lot of situations where people like to clout chase off my name and don't give a f**k about me."
DO YOU HAVE SOMEONE SPECIAL RIGHT NOW?
I do. I just started dating this guy, so I'm trying to see where we're going to take it. But I really like him. He is a boss. He plays in the league, but it's just not even that he has his own thing going on. Even with all that, he's so supportive of me and I've never had a guy do that. I've had multiple guys with their own money, multiple guys with crazy amazing jobs. But it's like I never had a guy that actually has his own and also is not insecure about his girl having her own. I want to get married one day very soon.I really do. I'm a lover girl and I really just want to find that person. Hopefully this guy is the person and we can just rock our lives out together."
WHO IS CHINESE KITTY? THE BROOKLYN GIRL BEHIND THE BADDIE ON THE GRAM?
It's really who is Taylor Hing? Because Chinese Kitty is what you see, but Taylor is definitely a girl who is a family-oriented person. I put family over everything. I'm a Capricorn, so I care a lot about the people that I feel have been loyal to me. I'm a very loyal person. I feel like I'm an amazing friend. I'm an awesome mother and a provider and I'm here to win. I want to win for my family. I want to win for myself. I don't do this just to be like, oh yeah, I want to be lit. I want to be that bitch. I do, but in the end I really want to sit and kick my feet up and say I was able to take my family all out of the hood. There's eight of us. My mom pushed out four, but eight with her and my dad together and we're all very, very close.
