Driver Survives 100-Foot Fall, Rescued After 5 Days At Bottom Of Ravine

Firefighters in California rescued a driver who drove off a 100-foot cliff and crashed into a ravine on Saturday (September 2). The Kern County Fire Department received a report that a damaged pickup truck was sitting at the bottom of a ravine between the towns of Arvin and Stallion Springs.

When firefighters went to investigate, they found the driver was injured and needed medical attention. He had been "immobilized" since the crash, which occurred five days earlier on Tuesday (August 29).

Firefighters secured the man in a stokes basket and lifted him back up to the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to a landing zone, where he was then airlifted to the hospital. Officials did not provide any details about his injuries or condition.

The Kern County Fire Department said that 21 people, including officers with the California Highway Patrol and the Stallion Springs Police Department, assisted with the rescue operation.

The Kern County Fire Department shared a video of the rescue on Instagram.