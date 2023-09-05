Fans Think Offset Teased Album Release Date In Tribute To Michael Jackson
By Tony M. Centeno
September 5, 2023
Offset may have given away the release date for his long-awaited studio album during his latest attempt to honor the late Michael Jackson.
Over the weekend, the Migos rapper debuted his fresh look inspired by MJ's well-known military-type outfits. Set's ensemble included a silver breastplate, silver belts and arm shields that look similar to what the accomplished singer wore during his performances. However, it's the armband Offset wore that's got fans clamoring about his new LP. In photos of his outfit, people noticed that he wore the numbers "1013" on his left arm. People think the numbers could translate into the release date for his upcoming album.
The armband was also visible in video of Offset during his appearance during DJ Khaled's set at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Fans also saw the armband in video of 'Set in the crowd as they did the Electric Slide alongside JAY-Z, Kris Jenner and other celebrities. The comical video instantly went viral and generated plenty of jokes online.
Some fans realized that the numbers "1013" might mean October 13, which is also a Friday. As of this report, Offset has not confirmed the official release date, but it's possible that the announcement is coming soon. The revelation comes just a few weeks after he dropped his recent single with his wife Cardi B, "JEALOUSY." Prior to that, he released two other singles, "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo and "54321" produced by Baby Keem. In between that time, he's also collaborated with other artists like Hit-Boy, Rema, Metro Boomin and DJ Drama.