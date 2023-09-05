Offset may have given away the release date for his long-awaited studio album during his latest attempt to honor the late Michael Jackson.



Over the weekend, the Migos rapper debuted his fresh look inspired by MJ's well-known military-type outfits. Set's ensemble included a silver breastplate, silver belts and arm shields that look similar to what the accomplished singer wore during his performances. However, it's the armband Offset wore that's got fans clamoring about his new LP. In photos of his outfit, people noticed that he wore the numbers "1013" on his left arm. People think the numbers could translate into the release date for his upcoming album.