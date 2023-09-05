Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Posing As High School Student

A Florida woman is facing charges after she was accused of impersonating a high school student recently, WKMG reports.

On August 25, administrators at Tavares High School in Tavares got a tip about an adult trespassing on school grounds that morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The school resource deputy later found the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dakota Adams, near the auditorium and confronted her, officials state.

During questioning, Adams reportedly told cops she was a 19-year-old senior attending the high school. Deputies said school security cameras caught her on the premises, as well.

She was taken into custody for trespassing and giving false information to law enforcement. No word on her motive for allegedly doing this.

Authorities across the country have arrested adults for pretending to be high school students. Earlier this year, a 28-year-old woman tried enrolling in a Louisiana school as a 17-year-old. A 22-year-old high school basketball coach tried to pass himself off as a 13-year-old player during a junior varsity game in Virginia.

One of the most serious cases involved a 26-year-old man, who was attending a Nebraska high school and was accused of several sex crimes by authorities.