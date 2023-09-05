Great-Grandmother Dumps Much Younger Husband Who Took $50,000 Handouts

Jones said she gave Ibriham $18,826.40 in cash during her first visit to Egypt to see him.

“I had about $50,204.00 in my bank account and I handed over my bank card to Mohamed every day and we were drawing $32.36 daily,” she wrote. “This was to pay for living expenses, eating out, a honeymoon in Sharm el-Sheikh and generally enjoying the high life.”

Jones later realized upon returning to the United Kingdom that Ibrahim had taken an additional $25,098.90 from her after claiming that her account "should have about nine grand in there."

“He was absolutely correct. $11,295.45 left of the $50,202.00," Jones wrote. “Mohamed has never had a job and has never had any money. I used to say to people that we shared expenses, but my money paid for everything.”

Ibriham obtained a spousal visa and was allowed to stay in the United Kingdom for two years, pending a review two months later, at which point he accepted $50,204.000 in handouts from Jones, leaving the pensioner in a dire financial situation.

“I told him: ‘no more money. If I dropped dead tomorrow, I wouldn’t have enough to bury me’,” Jones wrote. “He did say at that stage that he needed another $50,204.00. Well, you will have to whistle for it because I haven’t got it.”

“It was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, as my love for Mohamed was genuine but it was no good pretending that things would improve," Jones added. “I let my head rule my heart. There is so much more I could say at this point but that will be for another post.”

Jones had previously gone viral for bragging about the "great sex" the couple had had despite their signficant age difference.