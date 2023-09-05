Illinois Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

You can'g go wrong with a mouth-watering slice of Chicago deep dish pizza.

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Illinois is Pequod's located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"The merits of deep-dish versus thin crust may cause heated debate, but you can't visit Chicago without trying the city's famous style of pizza. There are lots of joints in the city that hustle for the title of best deep-dish, but Pequod's is a true institution (so much so that it featured in an episode of acclaimed TV drama The Bear). This place is famous for its caramelized cheesy crust, which adds an extra layer of deliciousness."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.