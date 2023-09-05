JAY-Z's REFORM Alliance Announces 007-Themed Celebrity Blackjack Tournament

“It was Jay’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world," a source told the outlet.



The REFORM Alliance's board will reportedly approve each attendee one-by-one in order to ensure complete exclusivity at the event. Additional members include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Smith, Michael Novogratz and Laura Arnold. Hov was reportedly inspired by Michael Rubin's all-white Fourth of July party to make the event smaller than his usual fundraising gala, which he puts on for the Shawn Carter Foundation. It's the first major event where people outside of its board members will be asked to donate.



The goal of the exclusive casino night is to raise at least $20 million. However, sources claim that the organization has already raised $15 million. For more information about the event, check out their official website.

