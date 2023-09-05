JAY-Z's REFORM Alliance Announces 007-Themed Celebrity Blackjack Tournament
By Tony M. Centeno
September 5, 2023
JAY-Z and his team at the REFORM Alliance are planning to host an extravagant night at the casino for a charitable cause.
On Tuesday, September 5, Page Six confirmed that Hov, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin and other board members will host a star-studded blackjack at Oceans Casino Resort in Atlantic City on September 30. The tournament will have a $1 million pot with a $100,000 buy-in fee for all players. Kevin Hart will emcee the lavish event with appearances from Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and plenty more celebrities. Non-players will reportedly have to pay $50,000 for entrance for the intimate 300-person event.
“It was Jay’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world," a source told the outlet.
The REFORM Alliance's board will reportedly approve each attendee one-by-one in order to ensure complete exclusivity at the event. Additional members include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Smith, Michael Novogratz and Laura Arnold. Hov was reportedly inspired by Michael Rubin's all-white Fourth of July party to make the event smaller than his usual fundraising gala, which he puts on for the Shawn Carter Foundation. It's the first major event where people outside of its board members will be asked to donate.
The goal of the exclusive casino night is to raise at least $20 million. However, sources claim that the organization has already raised $15 million. For more information about the event, check out their official website.