“Hey fam!! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good,” he wrote. “I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that."



Kid Cudi announced his plans for INSANO back in February and has teased several tracks over the past few months. He believes it's the "album of the year." Fans shouldn't lose all hope though. The good news to come from the change in plans is that he just dropped brand new music from the album. Cudi released two new singles "ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS."



“The good news is, since I’m doin this and I know you all are [fiending] to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing 2 new jams from INSANO [tonight] on soundcloud. Just for you. (And I promise I won’t take them down)," Cudi continued. "These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. I’m sorry for the delay everybody but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all!!! Enjoy!”



Look out for Kid Cudi's INSANO album coming in January. In the meantime, enjoy his latest tracks below.



