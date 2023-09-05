Michigan Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Michigan is Supino Pizzeria located in Detroit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Consistently good, New York–style, soft and thin pizza is what you get at Supino Pizzeria in Detroit. It has eight red sauce and five white sauce options, appetizers including meatballs, and two desserts: cannoli and panna cotta. One of this cozy restaurant's most popular pizzas is the Supino, with roasted garlic, black olives, chili oil, ricotta, and mozzarella, and there are regular specials available."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.