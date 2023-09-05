Minnesota Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 5, 2023

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Minnesota is Young Joni located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Young Joni is a hip restaurant from James Beard Award–winning chef Ann Kim, with a menu of signature wood-fired pizzas showcasing innovative flavors. One of the most popular is the Korean BBQ, with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, rocket, and sesame soy chili vinaigrette. Another favorite is the Basque (pictured), with chorizo, mozzarella, goats' cheese, piquillo pepper, red onion, olives, and preserved lemon. There's a hidden back bar accessed via an alleyway at the side of the restaurant; when the red light is on, the bar is open."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.

