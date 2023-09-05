Nebraska Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Nebraska is Tasty Pizza located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"This gem of a pizza parlour in Omaha has a huge number of fans, who head here for consistently good sourdough pizzas and reasonable prices. Available in two sizes, for one or big enough to share, delicious options include the Buffalo Chicken with gouda, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce, or Spinach Feta with spinach, feta, onions, sesame seeds, and olive oil. It’s counter service and has seats for dine-in. There's a sister restaurant on South 60th."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.