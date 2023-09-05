New Mexico Cities Named Top Places To Retire In 2023

Retirement is the point is one's life when time slows down and relaxation should be embraced. Luckily, idyllic places exist where life takes on a much a slower pace and where the worries of the world melt away.

WalletHub made a list of rankings of 2023's best places to retire. For retirees, these cities are more than just destinations. After years and years of hard work, they are nothing short of a dream come true.

As described in WalletHub, the reasons for the cities' reputations are as diverse as the retirees themselves:

"According to Gallup polling, workers in 2022 planned to retire at age 66 on average, compared to age 60 in 1995.

The alternative? Relocate to an area where you can stretch your dollar without sacrificing your lifestyle. Retirement isn’t all about the money, though. Retirees want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.

To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

In New Mexico, Las Cruces is ranked number 87 in the country for retirement. Albuquerque at number 111 is also renowned as one of the best places to retire in the country as a well-kept secret cherished by those seeking peaceful and fulfilling experiences.