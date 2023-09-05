New York Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a slice of New York-style pizza.

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of New York is Rubirosa located in New York City.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.