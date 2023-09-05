Over A Dozen Vehicles Damaged By Fire In Hospital Parking Lot

By Bill Galluccio

September 5, 2023

Burning Car
Photo: © Rick Elkins / Moment / Getty Images

Over a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire at a hospital parking lot in West Virginia. When firefighters responded to the fire at Charleston Area Medical Center, they found a live power line had fallen on top of some of the vehicles.

According to WCHSthe power line fell on top of the vehicles, sparking a fire that torched at least 14 cars.

Power at the hospital had to be turned off due to the incident, though the hospital's emergency generators were operating normally. While the power has since been restored, the hospital remained on diversion, and all doctors' offices were closed for the rest of the day.

The incident also knocked out power in the surrounding neighborhood.

Appalachian Power said that it is assisting with the investigation and will reach out to everybody whose car was damaged in the fire.

"As Appalachian Power investigates the cause of the downed line at Charleston Area Medical Center, an independent adjuster is on site recording the details of each damaged vehicle," the statement said." Once the investigation is completed, Appalachian Power will follow up with the owners of each vehicle."

WCHS reporter Anna Saunders shared photos of the torched cars on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

