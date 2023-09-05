Son Of Eagles Legend Hugh Douglas Dead At 20

Hugh Douglas, the son of his legendary former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end namesake, has died.

The younger Douglas and his Morehouse College roommate Christion Files Jr., both 20, were killed in a car crash that took place in suburban Atlanta Monday (September 4) evening, the school announced in a post shared on its Facebook account. Douglas and Files were reportedly traveling fast while passing another vehicle before their car left the roadway, struck two utility poles and overturned, with both pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 and Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing on Monday afternoon," the school wrote. "Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family."