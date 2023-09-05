Spain Women's Soccer Coach Fired Amid Official-Player Kiss Controversy

Spain women's soccer coach Jorge Vilda was fired Tuesday (September 5) amid the fallout from federation president Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the post-match medal celebration of the 2023 World Cup last month.

The incident took place after Spain defeated England, 1-0, on August 20, to win its first women's World Cup trophy. Hermoso said the kiss "left her in a state of shock" and acknowledged that "no person in any workplace should be the victim of this type of nonconsensual behavior," via the New York Daily News.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation, which previously issued a sweeping apology for the kiss, didn't include any mention of Rubiales or the incident in its announcement of Vilda's termination on Tuesday.

Rubiales refused to step down from his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which led to FIFA, soccer's global governing body, suspending him 90 days.