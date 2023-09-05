Study Reveals How Much Money You Need To Make To Live In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

September 5, 2023

Home budgeting
Photo: Geber86 / E+ / Getty Images

Rampant inflation has caused prices of everyday goods, services, and necessities to skyrocket, from rent and gas prices to groceries. As a result, the cost of living has also spiked for millions of Americans. It could be cheaper or more expensive depending on where you're living.

That's why GOBankingRates revealed how much you need to make to live comfortably in every state. According to the website, $57,064 is a livable wage in Florida.

Here are the Top 10 states with the highest living wages:

  1. Hawaii ($112,411)
  2. Massachusetts ($87,909)
  3. California ($80,013)
  4. New York ($73,226)
  5. Alaska ($71,570)
  6. Maryland ($67,915)
  7. Vermont ($65,915)
  8. Oregon ($65,763)
  9. Washington ($65,640)
  10. New Jersey ($64,640)


Researchers also revealed how they conducted their research:

"GOBankingRates recently surveyed annual living expenses for a single person in each of the 50 states. The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series. With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings."

Check out the full report on gobankingrates.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.