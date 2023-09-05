Texas Cities Named Top Places To Retire In 2023

Retirement is the point is one's life when time slows down and relaxation should be embraced. Luckily, idyllic places exist where life takes on a much a slower pace and where the worries of the world melt away.

WalletHub made a list of rankings of 2023's best places to retire. For retirees, these cities are more than just destinations. After years and years of hard work, they are nothing short of a dream come true.

As described in WalletHub, the reasons for the cities' reputations are as diverse as the retirees themselves:

"According to Gallup polling, workers in 2022 planned to retire at age 66 on average, compared to age 60 in 1995.

The alternative? Relocate to an area where you can stretch your dollar without sacrificing your lifestyle. Retirement isn’t all about the money, though. Retirees want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.

To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

In Texas, Austin is ranked number 54 in the country for retirement. San Antonio at number 72, Fort Worth at number 91, Dallas at number 107, Plano at number 116, Brownsville at number 118, Houston at number 125, El Paso at number 132, Laredo at number 146, Grand Prairie at number 152, Corpus Christi at number 154, Irving at number 157, Garland at number 163, Lubbok a number 164, Arlington at number 165 and Armarillo at number 167 are renowned as some of the best places to retire in the country as well-kept secrets cherished by those seeking peaceful and fulfilling experiences.