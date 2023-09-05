This Bakery Serves Florida's Best Cheesecake

It's no secret that cheesecake is one of the most popular sweets out there. A common dessert option at most restaurants, this rich, creamy treat is easy to make and enjoy. Whether you like the New York style topped with strawberries, or something much more decadent, there's no shortage of eateries, bakeries, and shops serving up cheesecake.

If you're craving a slice, LoveFood found every state's most delicious cheesecake. Writers looked to reviews, accolades, and their own first-hand experience to make their top picks.

According to the website, Florida's best cheesecake is the Nutella cheesecake from dbakers Sweet Studio! Here's why you should give this dish a try:

"The cheesecakes at fancy dessert spot dbakers Sweet Studio in Miami are huge, impressive, decadent affairs, especially the much-loved Nutella cheesecake. It has a baked Graham cracker crust and a creamy Nutella filling, topped with Nutella fudge, whipped cream, Nutella macarons, and Ferrero Rocher – definitely one for the chocolate lovers."