Longtime Bakery Serves Colorado's Best Cheesecake

It's no secret that cheesecake is one of the most popular sweets out there. A common dessert option at most restaurants, this rich, creamy treat is easy to make and enjoy. Whether you like the New York style topped with strawberries, or something much more decadent, there's no shortage of eateries, bakeries, and shops serving up cheesecake.

If you're craving a slice, LoveFood found every state's most delicious cheesecake. Writers looked to reviews, accolades, and their own first-hand experience to make their top picks.

According to the website, Colorado's best cheesecake is the cheesecake dome from Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery! Here's why you should give this dish a try:

"At Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery in Colorado Springs, customers can't stop talking about the chocolate cheesecake dome. An individual portion of New York-style cheesecake with a chocolate cookie base, creamy vanilla filling, encased by a chocolate shell. It's the perfect, decadent treat."

You can find this bakery at 610 E Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's best cheesecake.