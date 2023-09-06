2 Florida Destinations Ranked Among Most Popular Street Food Cities

By Zuri Anderson

September 6, 2023

Travel POV
Photo: Farzan Bilimoria / Moment Open / Getty Images

Plenty of travelers love exploring new places just for the food. Whether it's dining at acclaimed restaurants or dropping by a tucked-away bar, there's always something for people to enjoy. Tourists are also turning their attention to street food vendors, which offer an intimate and sometimes affordable experience with local cuisine.

That's why loveholidays, a UK-based online travel website, revealed America's best street food cities based on online engagement. Analysts used data, including likes, shares, and comments, from keywordtool.io and TikTok hashtags to determine their picks, according to a news release.

Two popular Florida destinations broke into the Top 10, and the highest-ranking one is Miami! The Magic City came in the No. 3 spot with over 1.95 million engagements! The other Florida city is Orlando, which ranked at No. 8 with over 492,000 engagements.

"New York takes the crown as the most popular city for street food enthusiasts thanks to the various tasty treats the city has to offer including hot dogs, bagels and pizza slices. In fact, #newyorkstreefood has got over seven million views on TikTok," analysts noted. "Other cities just missing the top 10 include Denver (333,731), Boston (292,614) and Philadelphia (252,285)."

Below are the top 10 street food cities, according to loveholidays:

  1. New York
  2. Seattle
  3. Miami
  4. Las Vegas
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Minneapolis
  7. Chicago
  8. Orlando
  9. Phoenix
  10. San Francisco
