Couple Abducted From Their Home In Front Of Their Five Children

By Bill Galluccio

September 6, 2023

Police investigate shooting
Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Photodisc / Getty Images

A Texas couple was kidnapped by a pair of home invaders early Wednesday (September 6) morning. The San Antonio Police Department said that two men kicked in the front door just before 6 a.m. and grabbed the couple as their five children watched.

The men then forced the couple into a white SUV and drove away.

Authorities did not identify the couple, only saying they were a Hispanic man and a woman in their 30s. No details were provided about the kidnappers.

Investigators are at the home interviewing the children.

"This is still an active investigation," San Antonio Police Officer Ricardo E. Guzman told Fox News in an emailed statement. "Detectives are still on scene gathering information. It is still too early in this investigation to confirm [anything]. The provided preliminary information is all we can provide at this time."

Guzman noted there is no threat to the public.

"This incident appears to be an isolated case, there is no active threat to the public," Guzman wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.