Couple Abducted From Their Home In Front Of Their Five Children

A Texas couple was kidnapped by a pair of home invaders early Wednesday (September 6) morning. The San Antonio Police Department said that two men kicked in the front door just before 6 a.m. and grabbed the couple as their five children watched.

The men then forced the couple into a white SUV and drove away.

Authorities did not identify the couple, only saying they were a Hispanic man and a woman in their 30s. No details were provided about the kidnappers.

Investigators are at the home interviewing the children.

"This is still an active investigation," San Antonio Police Officer Ricardo E. Guzman told Fox News in an emailed statement. "Detectives are still on scene gathering information. It is still too early in this investigation to confirm [anything]. The provided preliminary information is all we can provide at this time."

Guzman noted there is no threat to the public.

"This incident appears to be an isolated case, there is no active threat to the public," Guzman wrote.