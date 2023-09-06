Ethan Hawke Reacts To Being Caught 'Openly Flirting' With Rihanna

Ethan went on to address the elephant in the room. "I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," he admitted. "Openly trying to," Maya added. "Yeah, trying to flirt," he laughed. "So that's been to the family shame." However, his daughter disagreed. "No, it's family pride," the singer/actress said.

While answering the question, the father-daughter duo revealed that they haven't seen Lady Gaga or Rihanna in concert yet. However, they did sit next to Lady Gaga at a Madonna concert, which made Ethan think he had been to a Lady Gaga concert. Maya went on to share that the same year they were in the same room as Madonna and Gaga, they also saw Taylor Swift and Adele. "It was a highly educational, very motivational year for me. Some very good fathering."