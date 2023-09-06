Ethan Hawke Reacts To Being Caught 'Openly Flirting' With Rihanna
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2023
Ethan Hawke has responded to the viral paparazzi photos of him trying to flirt with Rihanna courtside at a basketball game. During a recent video interview with Variety, the actor sat down with his daughter Maya Hawke to see how well they know each other. When the question "Would Ethan rather go to a Rihanna or Lady Gaga concert?" Maya took the opportunity to poke some fun at her father.
"I have a very fast answer because that information is really available online," she said, referring to the photos captured at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game. The snaps quickly became a popular social media post when fans noticed that Hawke had made his son switch seats with him so he could talk to the global pop star.
Ethan went on to address the elephant in the room. "I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," he admitted. "Openly trying to," Maya added. "Yeah, trying to flirt," he laughed. "So that's been to the family shame." However, his daughter disagreed. "No, it's family pride," the singer/actress said.
While answering the question, the father-daughter duo revealed that they haven't seen Lady Gaga or Rihanna in concert yet. However, they did sit next to Lady Gaga at a Madonna concert, which made Ethan think he had been to a Lady Gaga concert. Maya went on to share that the same year they were in the same room as Madonna and Gaga, they also saw Taylor Swift and Adele. "It was a highly educational, very motivational year for me. Some very good fathering."