Florida Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In The U.S.

When it comes to vacations, it's not just about the destination. Where you stay can also have a big impact on your trip, so why not opt for a slightly more extravagant experience? We're talking about stays that provide pools, restaurants, spas, and all kinds of wonderful amenities.

If you want to book a stay at one of these accommodations, Trips to Discover found the "most beautiful" resorts and hotels in the country. The website states, "Our picks were based on the hotel’s selection of magnificent views, impressive architecture, luxurious spas, top-notch dining, and of course, comfortable rooms."

Writers also included a lavish South Florida resort on their list: The Setai! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Setai has an art deco-meets-the-East feel in a prime location in the heart of South Beach. Magnificently designed with lots of shimmering glass, it includes three swimming pools heated to 75, 85, and 90 degrees respectively, all just steps from the sand. Enjoy dining on mouthwatering Asian and Mediterranean cuisine, get pampered at the on-site spa, and kick back in the hotel’s sophisticated all-suite rooms. They’re Asian-inspired and range from studios to a four-bedroom penthouse, all of which come with espresso coffeemakers, Italian linens, and flat-screen TVs with surround sound. Some have kitchens and whirlpool tubs too."