Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dead At 36
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
Former NFL wide receiver and Syracuse standout Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, Spectrum News 1's Jon Scott reports.
Williams reportedly died from injuries sustained during an accident that took place while working at a construction site, multiple sources told Scott. A GoFundMe page with a description written by his father, Wendell Muhammad, states that a steal beam fell on Williams' head "causing a massive head injury," which resulted in "swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured."
Williams reportedly experienced "complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down" and suffered severe breathing problems before being rushed to the intensive care unit, according to his father.
Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023
The Buffalo native was 36 years old.
Former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerland McCoy, who was part of the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft class as Williams, shared a post on his X account responding to news of his former teammate's death.
Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!! 🙏🏾😔— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 6, 2023
"Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," McCoy wrote. "Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!"
Williams was selected by the Buccaneers at No. 101 overall in the fourth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. The Buffalo native was traded to the hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014, where he appeared in his last NFL game during his lone season with the franchise.
Williams recorded 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns during five NFL seasons.