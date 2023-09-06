Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dead At 36

By Jason Hall

September 6, 2023

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver and Syracuse standout Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, Spectrum News 1's Jon Scott reports.

Williams reportedly died from injuries sustained during an accident that took place while working at a construction site, multiple sources told Scott. A GoFundMe page with a description written by his father, Wendell Muhammad, states that a steal beam fell on Williams' head "causing a massive head injury," which resulted in "swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured."

Williams reportedly experienced "complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down" and suffered severe breathing problems before being rushed to the intensive care unit, according to his father.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerland McCoy, who was part of the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft class as Williams, shared a post on his X account responding to news of his former teammate's death.

"Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," McCoy wrote. "Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!"

Williams was selected by the Buccaneers at No. 101 overall in the fourth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. The Buffalo native was traded to the hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014, where he appeared in his last NFL game during his lone season with the franchise.

Williams recorded 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns during five NFL seasons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.