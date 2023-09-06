Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dead At 36

Former NFL wide receiver and Syracuse standout Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, Spectrum News 1's Jon Scott reports.

Williams reportedly died from injuries sustained during an accident that took place while working at a construction site, multiple sources told Scott. A GoFundMe page with a description written by his father, Wendell Muhammad, states that a steal beam fell on Williams' head "causing a massive head injury," which resulted in "swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured."

Williams reportedly experienced "complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down" and suffered severe breathing problems before being rushed to the intensive care unit, according to his father.