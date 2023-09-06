Four-Year-Old Florida Twins Suffocate After Falling Asleep In Toy Chest

A Florida family is heartbroken after their four-year-old twins suffocated in their sleep. Sadie Myers said that Aurora and Kellan Starr woke up in the middle of the night to play with each other.

During their late-night play session, the pair of twins emptied out a wooden chest with their stuffed animals and decided to go back to sleep in the chest.

"Friday night, the weird place they decided to snuggle up and go back to sleep was in their cedar toy chest that we use to store all their stuffed animals.. They pulled out all but a couple stuffed animals, I guess they left some to keep it comfy in there, then they laid inside head to toe with one arm each over their twin and I'm assuming said 'good night kell kell' and "night night sissy"… Sometime during their sleep one of them must have moved or kicked during a dream and it caused the lid of this old wooden cedar chest to close," Myers wrote on Facebook.

With the lid closed, the twins slowly ran out of air while they slept.

"As they slept, all snuggled up together, they slowly ran out of oxygen within a couple of hours and passed away. They never even knew it was happening. There was no sudden gasp for air, it was a very slow transition from sleep to passing on," she wrote.

The following morning, Myers said her husband went to check on them and couldn't find them in their bed. After frantically searching their house, one of her other kids found them inside the chest.

Myers immediately called 911, but it was too late, and both kids were pronounced dead.

"Not many will know the pain of losing two children at the same time, and losing them in a way that makes no sense, but I have to believe that something in this universe chose them specifically, maybe to protect them from some future tragedy, or maybe because their souls were too perfect for this world," Myers wrote.