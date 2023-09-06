GloRilla Taps Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Aleza, K Carbon, Tay Keith For New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2023
GloRilla is back with a new joint with her closest friends.
On Wednesday, September 6, the CMG signee dropped off her latest single "Wrong One" featuring her best friend Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Aleza, K Carbon and Tay Keith. The bouncy banger allows all five ladies to sound off on a dude who did them dirty over a powerful instrumental by Tay Keith.
I'm a n***a biggest blessin', he don't even care to sneeze," Big Glo raps. "Pull up in that— Ah, ah, It don't even got no key/S**t on b***hes all year, I don't let b***hes get a seat/Don't ask that ho why she don't, b***h won't even have a reason."
The squad assembles in the official music video for the song, which was directed by Benmarc and Glo herself . You can see Glo and her team run up in her ex-boyfriend's house and completely destroy it. There's no word on where this single will end up, but it's just another example of the star-power Glo, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Aleza, and K Carbon have gained over the past few years. The Memphis rapper's new joint comes a few months after she delivered her previous single "Lick or Sum."
"Wrong One" comes just days before GloRilla is set to appear at the 2023 MTV VMA's as a presenter. She's also up for two nominations including Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop. You can catch GloRilla on the road with Lil Baby for his "It's Only Us Tour."
Watch the official video for "Wrong One" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE