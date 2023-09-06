The squad assembles in the official music video for the song, which was directed by Benmarc and Glo herself . You can see Glo and her team run up in her ex-boyfriend's house and completely destroy it. There's no word on where this single will end up, but it's just another example of the star-power Glo, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Aleza, and K Carbon have gained over the past few years. The Memphis rapper's new joint comes a few months after she delivered her previous single "Lick or Sum."



"Wrong One" comes just days before GloRilla is set to appear at the 2023 MTV VMA's as a presenter. She's also up for two nominations including Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop. You can catch GloRilla on the road with Lil Baby for his "It's Only Us Tour."



Watch the official video for "Wrong One" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE