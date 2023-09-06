Moderna's Updated COVID Booster Works Against Mutated BA.2.86 Variant

By Bill Galluccio

September 6, 2023

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-CHILDREN
Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP / Getty Images

Moderna announced that its updated COVID-19 booster shot provides protection against the highly mutated BA.2.86 omicron subvariant. The pharmaceutical company said that clinical trial data shows the vaccine generates an 8.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the variant.

"These results demonstrate that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant. Taken together with our previously communicated results showing a similarly effective response against EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, these data confirm that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the fall vaccination season," said Stephen Hoge, M.D., President of Moderna. "Moderna will continue to rapidly assess global public health threats and is committed to leveraging our mRNA platform against COVID-19."

The announcement comes as the Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee prepares to meet later this month to discuss approving the updated COVID boosters.

If the updated boosters are authorized, they could start being distributed before the end of the month.

