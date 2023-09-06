Special Counsel Plans To Indict Hunter Biden This Month

Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden by the end of September. The revelation was made in a court filing on Wednesday (September 6).

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

The court filing does not specify what charges Weiss is looking to indict Biden on or where those charges would be filed.

The filing comes after a plea deal involving two misdemeanor tax charges and a gun charge fell apart in court. As part of the original deal, Biden would have pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges, and the prosecution would recommend probation. In addition, he would also enter into a pretrial diversion program to settle a felony gun charge.

However, a judge threw out the agreement over the gun charge.