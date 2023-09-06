Suspect At-Large After High-Speed Chase Leads To Fiery Crash On I-5

Authorities in Western Washington are still looking for the suspect who sparked a high-speed chase on Interstate 5, which led to a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon (September 5). The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies had probable cause to pursue the driver, who was identified as 28-year-old Ivan Lopez-Ramos.

A chase kicked off as deputies tried pulling Lopez-Ramos over on northbound I-5. The driver ended up crashing his car near the 212th Street SW overpass in Lynnwood, sparking a fire, officials report. Deputies said the suspect immediately fled on foot around 3 p.m. and ran through traffic to evade authorities.

Cops called in K9 teams for an extensive search in the area, but they were unable to find Lopez-Ramos.