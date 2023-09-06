Suspect Torched State Police Cruisers, Shot At Them With A Rifle

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a suspect who allegedly torched several police vehicles and shot at them with a rifle in the middle of the night.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District said that the suspect showed up at the Sault Ste. Marie Post around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday (September 6) and set multiple vehicles on fire. He then fired several shots before fleeing in a silver Honda CRV.

When the officers inside saw the vehicles on fire, they rushed outside, but the suspect was already gone.

No officers were injured.

Authorities did not have many details about the suspect, saying only that he was a white male who was last seen wearing camouflage. A motive for the attack is unknown.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and officials urged anybody with information about his identity to contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials released grainy security camera footage that shows the suspect driving away in a Honda CRV.

"The suspect involved in this incident is described as a white male wearing camouflage. He is driving this silver Honda CRV. He was last seen heading southbound on I-75 Business Loop," the MSP Eighth District wrote on X.