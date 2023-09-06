What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Waltham staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is Taqueria El Amigo located in Waltham.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

"Taqueria El Amigo shares a building with a tavern and isn't much bigger than a closet with just five tables. But the food is so tasty that there's often a line out the door with no place to sit, so plan on getting takeout, especially if you go at peak times. Grab a chorizo and potato burrito, which one reviewer said was "as thick as my arm for only $7." Tacos come in a set of four, and customers rave about the al pastor and cabeza. If you still have room, there's tres leches cake for dessert."

List updated on May 2nd, 2023.