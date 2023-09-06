What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Northfield staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Minnesota is El Triunfo located in Northfield.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Minnesota:

"El Triunfo takes up one side of a grocery store building, and there is a ramshackle mishmash of tables and chairs for dining in. The refrigerator case next to the counter holds fresh meats that you can order, and you can watch your food being prepared right behind the counter. The whole fried mojarra, a type of fish, comes out with crispy skin and succulent flesh. Burritos are large, with one reviewer saying they got two meals out of one. Ask for extra creamy green salsa because customers love the spicy stuff.

